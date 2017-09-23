Rockies' Ian Desmond: Fills boxscore Friday
Desmond went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 4-1 win over the Padres.
The home run was his first since mid-June and just his sixth of the season, as injuries have marred Desmond's first campaign with the Rockies. He's still chipped in 13 steals in 87 games to salvage some fantasy value, though, and his .290/.324/.452 slash line over the last nine games should keep him in the lineup as the team tries to secure a spot in the postseason.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...