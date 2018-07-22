Desmond went 2-for-4 with a triple, run scored, RBI and stolen base Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Desmond extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he has gone 14-for-32 with one home run, seven runs scored, eight RBI and three stolen bases. That has helped him bring his average up to a relatively respectable .238 to complement his strong contributions across all of the counting categories.

