Rockies' Ian Desmond: Four-hit performance in LA
Desmond went 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.
Despite his success at the plate, he actually got lifted as part of a double switch in the seventh inning -- a decision that may have come back to haunt the Rockies when they failed to get another hit after Desmond left the game. The 33-year-old is now slashing .281/.341/.518 on the year with 10 homers, 37 runs and 40 RBI in 70 games.
