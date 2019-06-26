Desmond is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Desmond went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in his return to action Tuesday night, but he'll take a seat for Wednesday's matinee contest as the Rockies look to ease him back into action. In his absence, Colorado will go with an outfield consisting of Raimel Tapia, David Dahl and Charlie Blackmon from left to right.