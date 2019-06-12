Desmond went 3-for-3 with a run scored and a walk in Colorado's 10-3 win over the Cubs on Tuesday.

A day after stepping in as a pinch hitter and cranking the longest home run of the season, Desmond drew the start and reached based in all four of his plate appearances while posting three more hits. The 33-year-old seems to have gotten on track after a brutal slump to start the season, as he now has his average up to .258 through 190 at-bats, which is right about in line with his career mark of .263.