Rockies' Ian Desmond: Held out of action Wednesday
Desmond (calf) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The veteran was lifted from Tuesday's contest due to a similar calf injury to the one that sidelined him earlier in the month, and it seems like the Rockies want to give him another day off to rest it. Consider him day-to-day for the time being, while Gerardo Parra picks up another start in left field to replace him.
