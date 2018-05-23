Desmond went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Desmond got Colorado on the board with his solo shot in the second inning and then gave them the lead in the sixth with an RBI single, but the bullpen wasn't able to hold on to deliver the win. The 32-year-old is slashing a meager .180/.233/.377, but there may be some hope he'll turn it around. His .193 BABIP is significantly below his career mark of .323, which suggests he's been incredibly unlucky thus far. He's also now hitting .294 (5-for-17) with two homers, six RBI and three walks over his past five games.