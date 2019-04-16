Desmond went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three RBI in Colorado's 5-2 victory over the Padres on Monday.

It was a sorely needed performance for the veteran, who had just eight hits in his first 57 at-bats coming into the contest, but finally collected his first long ball of the season with a seventh-inning solo shot off Joey Lucchesi. He's still hitting just .164, but hopefully this strong effort is a sign he's ready to bust out of the slump.