Rockies' Ian Desmond: Hits homer against Arizona
Desmond went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Colorado's loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Desmond kicked off an eight-run showing for the Colorado offense with a second-inning homer and although it wasn't enough for the Rockies to get the victory, it was a welcome sign for the former National. Desmond is coming of an injury-shortened campaign that saw him hit seven home runs and steal 15 bases in 339 at-bats. Desmond was a 20-homer, 20-steal player as recently as 2016 with the Rangers, so if he stays healthy he has the skill set to move the fantasy needle, but he'll need to improve on last year's .375 slugging percentage and .701 OPS in order to fully re-enter that conversation.
