Desmond went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and another run scored in Friday's 16-12 loss to the Padres.

Desmond swatted an inside-the-park home run off reliever Miguel Diaz in the sixth inning to extend the Rockies' lead to 7-3. The 33-year-old has recorded nine RBI in the last eight games and has hit safely in seven straight contests to improve his line to .261/.329/.483. On the season, he's accounted for eight home runs, 31 RBI and 30 runs scored.