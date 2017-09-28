Rockies' Ian Desmond: Hits three-run shot in win
Desmond went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, four RBI and two runs during Wednesday's win over Miami.
It's been a disappointing fantasy campaign for Desmond, as his .278/.329/.381 slash line is well below the marks he posted last season, and he also has just seven homers, 40 RBI, 14 stolen bases and 45 runs. Multiple injuries have taken their toll, but Desmond also hasn't taken advantage of his favorable home hitting environment.
