Desmond went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, two RBI and a pair of strikeouts in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Giants.

Desmond was all of the offense in this one, smacking a solo home run in the second inning and driving in another with an eighth inning double for the only two Colorado runs of the night. The 32-year-old is sporting just a .217 average, but has turned it around with a .274/.418/.575 slash line in June.