Rockies' Ian Desmond: Homers, drives in four against Giants
Desmond went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an RBI double to help pace the Rockies to a 6-1 victory over the Giants on Friday.
It's been a forgettable start to the season for Desmond, who was hitting just .167 coming into this contest and is still slashing a brutal .175/.220/.370 even with this explosive showing. It's still early in the season so there's time to dig out of it but Desmond will need to get on a prolonged hot streak in order to get those numbers back up to a level that would put him back in the fantasy conversation. Hopefully this was a sign he's about to embark on one.
