Desmond went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to San Francisco.

After missing a pair of games with a lower body injury, Desmond hit out of the two-spot Tuesday and responded by drilling a 382-blast to left field off Madison Bumgarner to plate the Rockies' first run in the fourth inning. After struggling out of the gates this season, Desmond has turned things around since the end of April, hitting .336 (47-for-140) with eight homers and 28 RBI in May and June combined.

