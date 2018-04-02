Rockies' Ian Desmond: In lineup Monday
Desmond (hamstring) is starting at first base and hitting fifth Monday against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Desmond exited Saturday's series finale against the Diamondbacks with a sore right knee, but he's good to go after getting Sunday off to rest and recover. The 32-year-old will look to keep up his strong start to the season (4-for-10) as he faces Bryan Mitchell and the Padres.
