Desmond is not in Saturday's lineup against the Phillies, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

He has not started against a right-handed pitcher since May 1, and appears to have fallen into the short side of a platoon with Raimel Tapia, who starts in left field against righty Aaron Nola. The platoon has helped his numbers, as he is hitting .290/.405/.645 with two home runs over his last 10 games.