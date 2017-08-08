Rockies' Ian Desmond: Injury more serious than anticipated

Desmond's right calf strain will require a longer recovery than the Rockies initially estimated, and he is without a timetable to return, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

Owners who were expecting Desmond back early this month figure to be disappointed, as it now sounds like he should be considered out indefinitely. Mark Reynolds figures to continue to start almost every day at first base, with Gerardo Parra and occasionally Raimel Tapia seeing time in left field while Desmond is sidelined.