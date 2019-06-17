Rockies' Ian Desmond: Keeps raking at Coors
Desmond went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 14-13 win over the Padres.
Desmond was one of 11 players from either side to turn in a multi-hit performance in another classic Coors Field offensive explosion. Raimel Tapia also posted three hits, but Desmond's superior production of late may be enough to give the veteran the edge on the primary center-field gig. Though 14 appearances in June, Desmond has gone 17-for-48 (.354 average) with three home runs, five doubles, 15 RBI and nine runs.
