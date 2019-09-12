Desmond went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Cardinals.

Desmond gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead by taking Dakota Hudson deep with a solo shot in the fifth inning. The long ball was his 17th of the season. After enduring a bit of a slump as of late, going 5-for-25 over the last seven games, the 33-year-old outfielder is hitting .257/.315/.472 across 409 at-bats this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories