Desmond went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Nationals.

The 33-year-old helped the Rockies clinch a playoff spot by going yard against the club that originally drafted him. Desmond has partially salvaged a rough season with a solid September, slashing .289/.360/.411 on the month, and with 22 homers and 88 RBI he actually has a shot at tying or topping his career highs in those categories with a big final weekend at home.

More News
Our Latest Stories