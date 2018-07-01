Rockies' Ian Desmond: Leaves yard for eighth time in June
Desmond went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday during the Rockies' win over the Dodgers.
His shot off Kenta Maeda landed in the left-field seats in the top of the fifth to support German Marquez's brilliant eight-inning effort. The groundball-heavy veteran calls Coors Field home yet has performed better on the road (13 big flies elsewhere, compared to just four in Denver). Fortunately for his shareholders, Desmond delivered eight homers and 19 RBI in June, heading into Saturday's clash with a .262/.392/.548 slash line since May ended to improve his yearlong line to .216/.294/.443. Even with the recent positives, it's still quite ugly when the 17 homers and seven steals aren't included, but he'll help while he's on this upswing.
