Desmond will bat sixth and man center field in the Rockies' exhibition finale Tuesday versus the Twins.

With the exception of Mark Reynolds being deployed as the designated hitter, Tuesday's lineup looks like a fair representation of what the Rockies will roll out in their Opening Day game Thursday versus the Marlins. Desmond most commonly served as the Rockies' No. 6 or 7 hitter in 2018 and still compiled 22 home runs, 88 RBI, 80 runs and 20 steals, so the lineup placement shouldn't prove detrimental to his counting-stats output. That said, Desmond's poor on-base skills could make him susceptible to more frequent days off this season if the Rockies are eager to give promising youngsters Raimel Tapia and Garrett Hampson more run in center field.

