Rockies' Ian Desmond: Looks like primary first baseman
Desmond is expected to open the season as the Rockies' everyday first baseman, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The Rockies' recent signing of Carlos Gonzalez leaves no room in the outfield, so Desmond will head over to first base, despite prospect Ryan McMahon staking a serious claim to a full-time role at the position with his outstanding spring. It appears McMahon's path to the Opening Day roster will have to come as a utility man, however, as Desmond's five-year, $70 million contract ensures that Colorado will want some return on investment. Desmond was mostly a disappointment in his first season at altitude with a meager .274/.326/.375 batting line, prompting him to modify his swing in the offseason. With a .135 average and 18 strikeouts in 37 at-bats this spring, the changes haven't seemed to pay dividends, though Desmond has collected three of his five hits this spring in his last three contests, including two home runs.
