Rockies' Ian Desmond: May play first against lefties
Desmond might move over to first base against left-handed pitchers in 2018, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
As the Rockies' roster stands now, it seems like the veteran will see most of his time in left field like he did last season. Top prospect Ryan McMahon will likely take over at first base at some point in the season, but Harding speculates that having Desmond spell him against southpaws would help take some pressure off the young corner infielder. Things could change during spring training (as they did last season when Desmond got injured), but it seems like he's in line to maintain his dual position eligibility through this season.
