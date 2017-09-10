Play

Rockies' Ian Desmond: Moves to bench Sunday

Desmond is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Desmond will get the day off while the Rockies send Raimel Tapia out to left field. Desmond hasn't had the best start to the month of September, as he's gone just 5-for-27 (.185) at the plate over eight games.

