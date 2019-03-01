Desmond went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's game against the Dodgers.

Desmond cracked his first long ball of camp in the third inning to give the Rockies a 3-2 lead. He hit .236 with 22 homers and 88 RBI and 20 stolen bases through 160 games a season ago, although he's expected to play both center and left field in 2019 after being anchored at first base in 2018.

