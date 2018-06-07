Rockies' Ian Desmond: Not in Thursday's lineup
Desmond is out of the lineup against Cincinnati on Thursday, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Desmond is absent from the starting nine for Thursday's getaway matinee while Ryan McMahon draws the start at first base. Look for Desmond to be back in the lineup Friday against Arizona.
