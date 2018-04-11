Rockies' Ian Desmond: Not in Wednesday lineup
Desmond is out of the starting nine against the Padres on Wednesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Desmond will receive a day off after starting the previous seven contests. The Rockies trot out Gerardo Parra in left field and Ryan McMahon at first base for the series finale.
