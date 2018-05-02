Rockies' Ian Desmond: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Desmond is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday, Jenny Carver of AT&T Sportsnet reports.
Desmond will receive a rare day off as Pat Valaika draws the start at first base in his absence. Over 30 games this season, Desmond is hitting just .173/.223/.327 with four home runs, 13 RBI and three stolen bases. Expect him back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Mets.
