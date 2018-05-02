Desmond is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday, Jenny Carver of AT&T Sportsnet reports.

Desmond will receive a rare day off as Pat Valaika draws the start at first base in his absence. Over 30 games this season, Desmond is hitting just .173/.223/.327 with four home runs, 13 RBI and three stolen bases. Expect him back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Mets.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories