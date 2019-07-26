Desmond is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds.

Desmond finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest, though he did deliver a game-tying solo homer off the bench Thursday. The 33-year-old has a .689 OPS and 29.3 percent strikeout rate in 38 at-bats since the All-Star break. Raimel Tapia receives another start in the outfield in his place.