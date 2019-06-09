Desmond is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

The veteran has started to pick things up at the plate, posting a .914 OPS over his last 13 games. He could be back in a platoon role now that Charlie Blackmon has returned from his calf injury, as he started against lefty Steven Matz on Saturday but sits against righty Noah Syndergaard on Sunday. David Dahl slides over to center field in his absence, with Raimel Tapia starting in left.