Rockies' Ian Desmond: On bench Saturday
Desmond is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The veteran is off to a very slow start at the plate, hitting just .153/.184/.333 through 76 plate appearances, though he does at least have four home runs. He can blame a .146 BABIP for some of his struggles, but he's also seen his strikeout rate spike to 27.6 percent while his walk rate has fallen to 3.9 percent. Ryan McMahon will start at first base in his place.
