Rockies' Ian Desmond: Out again Wednesday
Desmond is out of the lineup versus the Pirates on Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Desmond will remain on the bench for a second straight game after starting the previous eight. Over that span, he's hit .167/.306/.200 with just one extra-base hit. In his place, Ryan McMahon will draw another start at first base during the series finale.
