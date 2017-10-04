Play

Rockies' Ian Desmond: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Desmond is not in the lineup against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday for the wild-card game, Jenny Carver of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Desmond will occupy a spot on the bench in favor of Gerardo Parra with right-hander Zack Greinke on the hill for Arizona. Although Desmond didn't crack the starting nine for this winner-takes-all elimination game, he will likely appear off the bench once, or if, Greinke is removed from the contest.

