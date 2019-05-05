Desmond remains on the bench Sunday against Arizona.

Desmond has sat for three of the last four games, with his only start coming against a lefty. He appears to be slipping into a platoon with Raimel Tapia, who again starts in left field, pushing David Dahl to center. If that is indeed the case, expect Desmond to make a run of starts in the near future despite his role being reduced, as the Rockies line up to face lefties in seven of their next eight games.

More News
Our Latest Stories