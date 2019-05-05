Rockies' Ian Desmond: Playing time slipping
Desmond remains on the bench Sunday against Arizona.
Desmond has sat for three of the last four games, with his only start coming against a lefty. He appears to be slipping into a platoon with Raimel Tapia, who again starts in left field, pushing David Dahl to center. If that is indeed the case, expect Desmond to make a run of starts in the near future despite his role being reduced, as the Rockies line up to face lefties in seven of their next eight games.
