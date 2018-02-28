Rockies' Ian Desmond: Plays first base in first two spring appearances

Desmond has started at first base in both of his appearances thus far during Cactus League play thus far, going 0-for-5 in those contests.

The hitless start to the spring is less significant than the fact that Desmond has yet to see duty in left field, where the 32-year-old said prior to spring training that he expected to see most of his action in 2018, according to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post. Even so, it appears the Rockies are still viewing Ryan McMahon as the leading candidate for the everyday first-base gig, as he's made three of his five starts at the position this spring and has strengthened his case for the job by getting off to a hot start at the plate. As the Rockies ramp up the workloads for their veteran players later on in the spring, expect Desmond to see more starts in left field and establish himself as the top option at the position heading into Opening Day. Though David Dahl and Gerardo Parra (hand) represent appealing alternatives in the corner outfield, Desmond's team-high $22 million salary should give him some leash in a full-time role following a disappointing first season in Colorado.