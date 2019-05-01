Rockies' Ian Desmond: Provides late homer
Desmond went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Brewers.
Desmond took Josh Hader deep in the top of the ninth inning to bring the Rockies within one run of the Brewers. It was third homer of the season and second in his past three games. Despite the recent uptick in power, Desmond is hitting just .196/.235/.370 across 98 plate appearances this season.
