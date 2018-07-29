Desmond is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Not counting the All-Star break, Desmond hasn't had a day off since June 17, but will give way to Ryan McMahon for the afternoon series finale. Fantasy owners are hoping this won't halt the momentum of Desmond's 13-game hitting streak, over which he owns a 1.082 OPS, 11 RBI and three stolen bases.