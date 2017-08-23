Rockies' Ian Desmond: Rehab assignment on tap
Desmond (calf) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Desmond continues to work his way back from a strained right calf, and the 31-year-old said he felt good after a hard workout Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports, so he'll join the Rockies' Triple-A affiliate for the final step in his rehab. He's set to play Thursday and Friday before the Rockies reevaluate him and determine the whether to activate him or keep him on a rehab assignment a little longer.
-
