Desmond is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Desmond will stick on the bench for a second straight game as the Rockies once again go with an outfield consisting of Raimel Tapia, David Dahl and Charlie Blackmon (from left to right) against right-hander Yu Darvish. With Blackmon back in the fold after a brief stay on the IL, Desmond could continue to settle back into the smaller side of a platoon.