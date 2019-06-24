Desmond is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Desmond is slashing .359/.382/.641 with four home runs, 18 RBI and a stolen base in 19 games this month, but he'll stick on the bench for a second straight game as the Rockies go with an outfield consisting of Raimel Tapia, David Dahl and Charlie Blackmon from left to right in Monday's series opener.

