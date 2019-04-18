Desmond (leg) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Phillies, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Desmond is still dealing with some leg soreness -- even after Wednesday's off day -- and will sit for a second straight game as a result. David Dahl will start in center field and hit second in his place, while Raimel Tapia gets the start in left field.

More News
Our Latest Stories