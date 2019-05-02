Desmond is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Desmond will be accompanied on the bench by Daniel Murphy as manager Bud Black gives a breather to a couple veterans for the day game after a night game. Though he's still batting below the Mendoza Line for the season, Desmond has at least started to show some signs of life at the plate with a .282/.326/.615 slash line dating back to April 15.