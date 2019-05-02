Desmond is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

Desmond will be accompanied on the bench by Daniel Murphy as manager Bud Black gives a breather to a couple veterans for the day game after a night game. Though he's still batting below the Mendoza Line for the season, Desmond has at least started to show some signs of life at the plate with a .282/.326/.615 slash line dating back to April 15.