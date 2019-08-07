Rockies' Ian Desmond: Resting Wednesday
Desmond is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Desmond will cede his spot in the outfield to Garrett Hampson in what amounts to a veteran maintenance day with the Rockies and Astros concluding their series with an afternoon game. The 33-year-old sports a .725 OPS since the All-Star break but still looks to have a fairly stable playing-time outlook with fellow outfielder David Dahl recently suffering a high ankle sprain that will likely sideline him for multiple weeks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...