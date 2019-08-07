Desmond is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Desmond will cede his spot in the outfield to Garrett Hampson in what amounts to a veteran maintenance day with the Rockies and Astros concluding their series with an afternoon game. The 33-year-old sports a .725 OPS since the All-Star break but still looks to have a fairly stable playing-time outlook with fellow outfielder David Dahl recently suffering a high ankle sprain that will likely sideline him for multiple weeks.