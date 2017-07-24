Rockies' Ian Desmond: Retreats to bench Monday

Desmond is not in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals.

Desmond is 7-for-22 (.318) with a pair of doubles and six RBI since returning from the disabled list, but he'll get another day off Monday to ease back into action. Gerardo Parra will man left field in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast