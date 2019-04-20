Desmond is not starting Saturday against the Phillies, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Desmond returned Friday after a two-game absence due to leg soreness, but he'll head right back to the bench after just one game. Even after Friday's two-hit performance, he's still hitting .179 on the season. David Dahl will slide over to center field Saturday, with Raimel Tapia starting in left.

