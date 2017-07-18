Rockies' Ian Desmond: Rides pine Tuesday
Desmond is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Desmond is 3-for-5 with three RBI in two games since coming back from the disabled list, but he'll get a night off likely as a way to ease him back into action. Gerardo Parra will fill in for him in left field for the evening.
More News
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...