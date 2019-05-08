Desmond went 2-for-4 with two triples, an RBI and a run in Colorado's 14-4 defeat to the Giants on Tuesday.

Desmond took advantage of San Francisco's vast outfield, hitting a pair of three-baggers in a blowout defeat for the Rockies. He's still below the Mendoza Line with a .198 average through 106 at-bats, and has seen his playing time dip of late with the emergence of Raimel Tapia.