Desmond is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Desmond will take a seat after appearing in each of the Rockies' last four games, affording Raimel Tapia a spin in left field. The veteran will more than likely return to the lineup for the nightcap, when the Nationals will bring lefty Patrick Corbin to the hill.

More News
Our Latest Stories